$107K in drugs and cash seized during bust in Lethbridge
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
A southern Alberta man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection to a bust at a Lethbridge home on Friday.
Officials say members of the Lethbridge Police Service's priority crimes unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Aberdeen Crescent West on Oct. 29 after previous investigation determined it was a source of drug activity.
During the operation, officers found weapons as well as $85,000 in illegal drugs and approximately $22,000 in cash.
The weapons included a shotgun, a loaded Glock magazine and an imitation Glock Airsoft pistol.
Brian Stephen Pakiuski, 36, of Glenwood, Alta., is charged with:
- Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;
- Seven weapons-related offences;
- Three counts of failure to comply with release orders and;
- Possession of the proceeds of crime (over $5,000).
Pakiuski remains in police custody and is expected in court on Nov. 1.
