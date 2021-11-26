108 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.

Saskatchewan confirmed 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 83 recoveries and one more death.

The province also reported the highest number of new vaccinations this month with 4,184 – including 2,741 first doses and 1,443 second.

According to the government, 4,317 first doses have been given to kids between five and 11 so far, this total includes any 11 year olds who turned 12 in 2021 and already got their first shot.

The new cases are located in the Far North East (one), North West (eight), North Central (19), North East (two), Saskatoon (12), Central East (24), Regina (12), South West (one), South Central (seven), and South East (19) zones. Three new case has pending residence information.

Of the 108 new cases, 35 are in unvaccinated children under 12; 34 are in unvaccinated residents age 12 and older; 39 are in people who are partially or fully vaccinated.

There are 143 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 41 in the ICU. Six residents are still in Ontario ICUs. Of the 143 in hospital, 94 – or 66 per cent – are not fully vaccinated.

The province said there are 1,017 active cases and the seven-day average of daily new cases is 98.