108 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.
Saskatchewan confirmed 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 83 recoveries and one more death.
The province also reported the highest number of new vaccinations this month with 4,184 – including 2,741 first doses and 1,443 second.
According to the government, 4,317 first doses have been given to kids between five and 11 so far, this total includes any 11 year olds who turned 12 in 2021 and already got their first shot.
The new cases are located in the Far North East (one), North West (eight), North Central (19), North East (two), Saskatoon (12), Central East (24), Regina (12), South West (one), South Central (seven), and South East (19) zones. Three new case has pending residence information.
Of the 108 new cases, 35 are in unvaccinated children under 12; 34 are in unvaccinated residents age 12 and older; 39 are in people who are partially or fully vaccinated.
There are 143 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 41 in the ICU. Six residents are still in Ontario ICUs. Of the 143 in hospital, 94 – or 66 per cent – are not fully vaccinated.
The province said there are 1,017 active cases and the seven-day average of daily new cases is 98.
-
Anishnabeg Outreach starts vaccinating Indigenous children in KitchenerAs the Region of Waterloo began vaccinating children on Friday, Indigenous children were welcomed to Anishnabeg Outreach in Kitchener to be vaccinated in a culturally appropriate and welcoming setting.
-
COVID-19 exposures in Lower Mainland schools declining along with B.C. case countThe number of schools on COVID-19 exposure lists in B.C.'s Lower Mainland continued to decline this week, reaching its lowest level since early October.
-
Highway 75 reopened, parts of Manitoba remain under freezing rain warningThe province has closed Highway 75 to Morris as parts of the province are placed under a freezing rain warning Friday night.
-
Small businesses think big this weekendLocal retailers are holding Black Friday deals and then some.
-
Exterior doors taken off of washrooms at some Waterloo Region schoolsDue to safety concerns, the exterior doors of washrooms at certain schools in Waterloo Region have been removed.
-
'It's heartbreaking': Homeless camp in Kitchener dismantled by Region of WaterlooA sudden eviction at a Kitchener encampment is raising questions and concerns.
-
'This land belongs to the Mi’kmaq people': Historic land transfer on Nova Scotia’s south shoreJim and Margaret Drescher have owned Windhorse Farm in New Germany, N.S. for more than 30 years, but now, the pair has decided to return the land to a people who know it even better.
-
RV fire temporarily shuts down Highway 104 near Havre Boucher, N.S.An RV fire temporarily shut down Highway 104 near Havre Boucher Friday afternoon.
-
Pedestrian in hospital with 'potentially life-threatening' injuries: HRPA pedestrian is in hospital with what Halifax Regional Police are calling potentially life-threatening injuries after a collision Friday night.