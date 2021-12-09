109 new cases of COVID-19, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 109 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.

A woman in her 50s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 478 people.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai released new data on COVID-related deaths in the region. He says there have been 42 deaths since August, 30 were unvaccinated, 12 were vaccinated. He says a small percentage of the people who are vaccinated and dying of COVID have concurrent health conditions.

According to the health unit’s website, it is the first time there have been over 100 new cases in a single day since Sept. 2, when there were 113 cases.

“We are concerned with our rising cases, especially heading into the holiday season,” said health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis.

The case rate in Windsor-Essex is 114 cases per 100,000 population, which is third highest in the province.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 21 people with COVID in hospital – 12 are unvaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and five are fully vaccinated. There are four unvaccinated patients, one partially vaccinated and two fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, as of Dec. 8, there are seven unvaccinated COVID patients and three fully/partially vaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 22,489 confirmed cases of the virus, including 21,452 people who have recovered. The health unit says 559 cases are currently active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

37 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

35 cases are community acquired

2 cases are outbreak related

3 cases are travel related

32 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

16 Workplaces

5 Community Outbreaks

8 Schools

2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

338,407 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

19,211 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine

319,196 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

41,658 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.

A total of 699,261 doses have been administered to WEC residents

82.0% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

77.4% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.

.