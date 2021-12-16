109 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 109 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Thursday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 483 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 33 people with COVID in hospital – 19 are unvaccinated and 14 are fully vaccinated. There are five unvaccinated patients and four fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are five unvaccinated COVID patients and three fully/partially vaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,099 confirmed cases of the virus, including 21,962 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

36 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

24 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

2 cases are travel related

46 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

12 Workplaces

5 Community Outbreaks

13 Schools/Daycares

2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED