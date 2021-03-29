109 new cases of VoC in Sask.; 202 new cases of COVID-19

There are 109 new cases of COVID-19 Variants of Concern, the Government of Saskatchewan reported on Monday. There are 202 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus.

To date the province has detected 1,474 cases of VoC in Saskatchewan. Regina is the location of 1,222 of the province’s total VoC cases.

The remaining cases are located in the Far Northeast (one), Saskatoon (17), Central West (two), Central East (25), Regina (1,222), South Central (109) and Southeast (98) zones.

There are 1,978 cases considered active in Saskatchewan, with 1039 cases active in Regina.

202 NEW CASES, 174 RECOVERIES

Saskatchewan 202 new cases of COVID-19 are located in the Far Northwest (two), Far North East (six), Northwest (nine), North Central (10), Northeast (11), Saskatoon (22), Central West (4), Central East (6), Regina (101), Southwest (one), South Central (10) and Southeast (16) zones.

Saskatchewan reported 174 new recoveries on Monday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 199.33 or 16.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 162 people in hospital in Saskatchewan with 62 in Regina. Twenty-five people are in ICU with 15 in Regina.

VACCINES

The SHA delivered 6,104 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday. These doses were delivered in Saskatoon (2,270), Central East (583), Regina (1,280) and South Central (1,971) zones.

Saskatchewan will received 46,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine from the United States this week.

SASK. HOTEL FINED UNDER PUBLIC HEATH ORDER

According to a news release from the province, a Saskatchewan hotel has been fined for failing to follow COVID-19 restrictions.

The Shorebird Inn in Tobin Lake received a $14,000 fine.

The fine, issued March 25, is the result of “failure to abide by public health orders,” the province said.