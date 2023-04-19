109th Grey Cup generated nearly $20M in tourism spending for Regina

Regina welcomed nearly 27,000 out-of-town visitors for the 109th Grey Cup last fall, which generated $19.6 million in tourism spending for the Queen City, the Saskatchewan Roughriders said in a news release.

The Grey Cup game and preceding six day festival brought 291 jobs and almost $17 million in wages and salaries to Saskatchewan, the release said.

“We are thrilled to see the $21.2 million economic impact that the 109th Grey Cup and 2022 Grey Cup Festival brought to Regina,” Mayor Sandra Masters said in the release.

“Hosting major events like the Grey Cup brings people to our city, spurring activity for our local businesses and ultimately enhancing our quality of life and civic pride and presents an opportunity to showcase our identity as a fantastic host city.”

The Riders said total attendance for the six day festival was 210,000, 94 per cent of people surveyed rated the event as excellent or very good.

According to the release, one-third of attendees travelled to Regina from outside of Saskatchewan and took in an average of three days worth of events.

Close to 8.2 million tuned into TSN on television to watch the game that saw the Toronto Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23.

“The success of the 2022 Grey Cup Festival speaks to Saskatchewan’s renowned hospitality, volunteer spirit and resident pride."



The 109th Grey Cup and Festival generated nearly $70 million in economic activity in Canada.



�� https://t.co/S700YJsWdy pic.twitter.com/Q4HNfWDthi