$10K bale theft evidence of 'desperate' feed situation in Alberta: SPCA
A donation of $10,000 worth of hay bound for the Alberta SPCA is missing and the organization says the apparent theft shows the bleakness of Alberta's livestock feed situation.
About 70 bales that had been illegally cut and baled at Lois Hole Centennial Provincial Park were to go to the SPCA, the provincial environment and parks department had decided.
When an SPCA officer went to inspect the hay, all of the bales but one were gone.
Officials believe they were stolen between July 31 and Aug. 5.
"Hot, dry weather has led to a poor hay crop and rising prices in many parts of Alberta. Producers are encouraged to secure winter feed (legally) as soon as possible. If farmers do not have enough feed to get through winter and spring, they may need to take steps to reduce their herds this fall," a statement from SPCA spokesperson Dan Kobe read.
"Allowing animals to starve due to a lack of available feed is not acceptable."
Another 11 bales were taken from the park west of Edmonton to a rural property before the theft. Those were donated to Alberta SPCA and will be used to feed any animals the agency seizes over the winter.
