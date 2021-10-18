$10K defrauded by fake auto insurer 'Almarta Brokers': EPS

Police have issued a warning after multiple people purchased auto insurance from a non-existent broker.

On June 20, police were first made aware of the scam from someone who purchased insurance from Almarta Brokers and were later told they did not have insurance with that provider.

Since that first incident, seven more complaints have been made about the same brokers, EPS said.

Correspondence with the brokers reportedly took place through email and text exclusively, with payments being made through e-transfers.

Police said the victims received insurance documents that looked “identical” to those from a valid insurance provider.

So far, police believe more than $10,000 has been defrauded from those targeted by the scam.

The case remains an open investigation. Anyone who thinks they may have been scammed by Almarta Brokers should contact EPS at 780-423-4567.

When purchasing insurance, police have a few tips to consider: