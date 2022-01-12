$10K donated to United Way from 'Magic of Lights'

Over 30,000 cars passed through the Magic of Lights display at Longwoods Road Conservation Authority between Nov. 19 and Jan 2.

Tickets started at $23 per vehicle and $10,000 in proceeds has been donated to the United Way.

Auburn Developments, the corporate sponsor of the event, presented the cheque on Wednesday afternoon at Victoria Park in London, Ont.

The event featured themed light displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations, including the all-new drive-through Blizzard Tunnel as well as fan-favorites including 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and Toyland.

— With files from CTV London's Jim Knight