Guelph police are working to identify a suspect in a pair of bank robberies over the past two months.

The robberies happened about a month apart between early December and early January in the area of Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive.

According to a news release, the suspect entered the bank and brandished the same firearm from his backpack, demanding money from the employees and fleeing the area on foot with cash.

No one was hurt in either case.

The first robbery happened on Dec. 2, 2020. In that case, the suspect was wearing a black jacket, a grey hooded shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He was also carrying a grey-and-black backpack.

On Jan. 8, 2021, the other bank was robbed. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, a black hooded shirt, black pants and black shoes. The backpack in that case was beige or tan.

The suspect is described as a white man between five-foot-six and five-foot-nine with a medium build. Officials said he's between 30 and 50 years old.

The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA), through the Guelph Police Service, is offering reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the responsible person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.