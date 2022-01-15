$10M for two local school projects

Two local school boards are benefiting from a $10 million investment from the provincial government.

This investment in the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB), will support the creation of 300 student spaces and 88 licensed child care spaces.

“This is great news for students, families and community members in the Eagle Heights Public School community. We are very excited the Ministry of Education has supported this much-needed expansion,” said the Director of Education for Thames Valley District School Board, Mark Fisher.

The two new projects in the London area are:

$7.2 million for improvements to Eagle Heights Public School at 284 Oxford Street West in London.

300 new elementary student spaces

$2.7 million for a new child care centre at Northeast London Elementary School at a London site to be acquired. Funding through the Early Years Capital Program (EYCP) will support the London District Catholic School Board project, including:

88 child care spaces

One infant room

Two toddler rooms

Two preschool rooms

"Investing in infrastructure improvements and new school buildings is an investment in our students and their future,” said Vince Romeo, director of education for the LDCSB. “Through strategic planning, we are able to better serve our growing student population by providing new spaces for learning. New facilities, like a brand-new school, along with other COVID-19 related measures and improvements, ensure our staff and students can work and learn in a safe, modern, and healthy environment.”