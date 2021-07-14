$10M in infrastructure projects underway on Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands: province

The province says $10 million in infrastructure projects are underway or completed on Vancouver Island and the nearby Gulf Islands.

The projects focus on supporting active transportation, mitigating climate change, or supporting rural communities.

Half of the funding went towards improving active transportation in the region – such as widening road shoulders to improve safety for cyclists in Central Saanich, Nanaimo, Courtenay and Qualicum Bay – or improving lighting at crosswalks in Nanaimo and Port Alberni.

More than 100 culverts were also replaced across the island, mostly in the North Island, to ensure road safety during periods of heavy precipitation.

"As we have all felt in recent weeks, more extreme weather events are here," said Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox in a statement Wednesday.

"Our government is already taking action to mitigate the impact of these changes to the highways and infrastructure Islanders rely on," she said. "As the frequency of these events increases, British Columbians can have confidence in the reliability of their highway networks."

Funding for the projects came from the province's StrongerBC economic recovery plan, which was intended to kickstart the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.