$11,000 in COVID-19 fines handed out to host and guests of Vancouver party

Police have fined the guests and hosts of a house party that took place on Saturday night in downtown Vancouver.

The fines come as part the province faces a global epidemic, and as it continues to impose public health restrictions on indoor gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We have made it very clear that we will not tolerate incidents were people deliberately contravene the public health orders set out by the Province,” said Const. Tania Visintin in a statement.

The 16 guests were fined $575 each and the host was fined $2,300, say police.

Police say that around 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 23, they received several calls and reports of a loud party coming from a suite at 1200 West Georgia St. in the city’s downtown core.

"Police knocked on the door of the suite numerous times and spoke with the resident on the phone,” reads the police statement.

“All patrons inside refused to open the door. A search warrant was obtained and officers were able to enter the suite.”

Once inside, police say they deemed the event “non-compliant,” and then issued the fines. They also seized four speakers, a turntable and various cables as evidence.

“When someone blatantly ignores the law and puts others at risk of contracting COVID-19, we will use our legal avenues to hold them accountable,” Visintin said.