11,000 N.S. post-secondary students eligible for $550 provincial grant

Post-secondary students who receive Nova Scotia student assistance for the 2022-23 school year will get a $550 payment, according to the province.

Some 11,000 students are eligible for the one-time grant, which will cost the province $6.2 million.

The funding became available after a “one-time savings” in the student loan program, according to the government.

“We know the rising cost of living is affecting students, and we’re looking at ways we can help so they can focus on their studies and future,” said Brian Wong, minister of advanced education, in a news release.

“I want students to know that we are listening to their concerns and finding solutions to help make things more affordable, especially for those with the highest need.”

In order to be eligible for the grant, post-secondary students must be Nova Scotia residents, qualify for and receive Nova Scotia student assistance during the 2022-23 academic year and attend university, Nova Scotia Community College or a private career college.

Students don’t have to apply. The province says the grant will be deposited in the bank accounts of most eligible students in January.