11 active wildfires burning in Manitoba, danger remains low: province

While Manitoba’s wildfire danger remains low, the province says folks should remain cautious through the long weekend as temperatures rise.

The Manitoba Wildfire Service issued an updated fire bulletin Thursday. It says 11 active wildfires are currently burning in Manitoba. Ground crews and aircraft have been brought in to douse multiple blazes in the area of Norway House Cree Nation and Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

The province also notes due to dry conditions, campfires at Lundar Beach Provincial Park will only be allowed in approved pits and limited to developed areas between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. The restriction will be in place in the provincial park until further notice.

Manitobans are also reminded to avoid wildfire areas and watch for road closure or detour signs.

Those operating ATVs in areas where backcountry travel is allowed are asked to stay on developed trials, stop frequently to check areas around the engine and exhaust for debris, and carefully dispose of any debris found.

They’re also reminded to carry a fire extinguisher, axe and shovel.

Provincial burning permits are required for outdoor fires set within the burn permit area from April 1 to Nov. 15 annually. However, burn permits may be cancelled or restricted at short notice if fire danger conditions require.

The province noted it will not issue burning permits in areas where municipalities have already implemented burning restrictions.

Burn permit holders are reminded to check weather conditions, have adequate suppression equipment and ensure proper fuel breaks are in place before burning.