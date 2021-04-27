11 catalytic converters stolen from Guelph businesses, police say

Eleven catalytic converters were stolen from Guelph businesses this weekend, according to police.

In a news release, officials said businesses reported the converters were stolen from work vehicles.

Seven of the converters were taken from three businesses in the area of York Road and Watson Parkway South. Four more were stolen from three businesses on Regal Road.

Guelph police said 40 catalytic converters have been stolen from local businesses since the end of December.

They added there's been an increase in catalytic converter thefts reported by police services across the country.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.