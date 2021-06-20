11 drivers arrested for impaired driving on Ottawa roads this weekend

Eleven motorists have been charged with impaired driving on Ottawa's roads this weekend.

Ottawa police have stepped up patrols on roads this weekend as part of Project NoiseMaker, targeting speeding and aggressive driving.

"In the last 48 hours, 11 people have been arrested for either impaired driving or having 80 mg or more of alcohol in 100 ml of blood (legal limit)," said the Ottawa Police Service Traffic Unit on Twitter.

One impaired driver was stopped on West Hunt Club Road this weekend.

In the last 48hrs, 11 people have been arrested for either impaired driving or having 80mg or more of alcohol in 100 ml of blood (legal limit).

Plan your ride home. #DriveSober @MaddOttawa

Police remind drivers it is an offence to operate a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs – including cannabis and prescription drugs.

Persons charged with impaired driving face an immediate 90 day driving suspension and the vehicle is impounded for a week.

Ottawa police issued 45 Provincial Offence Notices this weekend, including 25 for speeding.