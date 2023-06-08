11 fires intentionally set in 1 day on DTES: Vancouver fire officials
Nearly a dozen fires were intentionally set in a matter of hours on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Wednesday, according to fire officials.
Out of the 11 fires that crews responded to, four involved “outdoor rubbish,” two were set in city-owned garbage cans and another five burned inside dumpsters that were up against buildings, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.
“Crews were able to contain the fires from spreading inside,” VFRS spokesperson Matthew Trudeau wrote in an email to CTV News Thursday.
The DTES isn’t the only neighbourhood where a fire was intentionally set on Wednesday.
VFRS posted two photos on Twitter showing the aftermath of a blaze at the Dollarama at 668 Seymour St. in the downtown core.
Numerous set fires in the Downtown Eastside yesterday, including several garbage cans and dumpsters.
This fire on the 600 BLK of Seymour Street was also intentionally set. @VancouverPD investigating. pic.twitter.com/2rfu22e5Tc
According to Trudeau, no injuries were reported in connection to those 12 fires, and investigations have been launched by the Vancouver Police Department.
