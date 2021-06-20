11 flights added to B.C. COVID-19 exposure list last week as pressure to reopen border grows

The downward trend in the number of COVID-19 exposures on flights passing through B.C. airports continued last week, with just 11 new additions to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's list.

The centre added one flight on Monday, two on Tuesday, six on Thursday and two on Friday. No flights were added Sunday, Wednesday or Saturday.

Five of the 11 flights added to the list over the course of the week were international, while the rest were domestic.

Though they were added to the list between Sunday, June 13, and Saturday, June 19, the flights in question took off from or landed at B.C. airports between June 3 and 14.

Details of the latest additions to the list follow.

June 3: Air Canada flight 241 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows 26 to 32)

June 7: Air Canada flight 344 from Vancouver to Ottawa (rows 12 to 15)

June 9: Air Canada flight 305 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 14 to 20)

June 10: Philippine Airlines flight 116 from Manila to Vancouver (rows 44 to 50)

June 10: Japan Airlines flight 18 from Tokyo to Vancouver (rows 18 to 24)

June 12: Air Canada flight 119 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 31 to 37)

June 12: Air Canada flight 296 from Vancouver to Fort St. John (rows 18 to 24)

June 13: American Airlines flight 1415 from Dallas to Vancouver (rows 18 to 24)

June 13: Turkish Airlines flight 75 from Istanbul to Vancouver (rows 17 to 23)

June 14: Air Canada flight 553 from Los Angeles to Vancouver (rows one to four)

June 14: Air Canada flight 104 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 32 to 38)

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

While studies have shown that the risk of transmission on airplanes is low, there have been examples of it happening.

As the number of COVID-19 infections across Canada declines and the number of people vaccinated against the disease increases, there have been growing calls for the country to lift travel restrictions and reopen its border with the United States.

This week, federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced that the border closure had been extended until July 21. He promised an update on Monday regarding the government's plans to allow fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents to enter the country without having to quarantine for 14 days.

Currently, the mandatory quarantine period applies to all travellers bound for Canada, even if they have been fully vaccinated. International travellers are also required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to enter the country, and to take a second test upon arrival.