Eleven more flights have been added to B.C.'s list of COVID-19 exposures.

The flights, which either took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between Feb. 10 and 22, are confirmed to have had a person on-board who was infected with the coronavirus. The majority of the flights are domestic.

Details of the affected flights follow:

Feb. 10: Air Canada/Jazz 8236, Vancouver to Terrace

Feb. 12: Air Canada 115, Toronto to Vancouver

Feb. 14: Air Canada/Jazz 8069, Vancouver to Victoria

Feb. 14: Air Canada/Jazz 8239, Terrace to Vancouver

Feb. 18: Air Canada 106, Vancouver to Toronto

Feb. 20: Air Canada 251, Edmonton to Vancouver

Feb. 20: Air Canada/Air New Zealand 554/4605, Vancouver to Los Angeles

Feb. 20: WestJet 706, Vancouver to Toronto

Feb. 21: Flair 8101, Vancouver to Edmonton

Feb. 21: Air India 185, Delhi to Vancouver

Feb. 22: WestJet 112, Vancouver to Calgary

Anyone who was on any of the flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Travellers arriving in B.C. from other countries are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Canada also requires international travellers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board flights bound for Canada, and as of Feb. 22 they are required to spend their first three days of quarantine under supervision in a hotel.

None of those rules apply to domestic travellers, although health officials have been warning against non-essential domestic travel for months.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC's website.