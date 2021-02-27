Eleven more flights have been added to B.C.'s list of COVID-19 exposures.
The flights, which either took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between Feb. 10 and 22, are confirmed to have had a person on-board who was infected with the coronavirus. The majority of the flights are domestic.
Details of the affected flights follow:
Feb. 10: Air Canada/Jazz 8236, Vancouver to Terrace
Feb. 12: Air Canada 115, Toronto to Vancouver
Feb. 14: Air Canada/Jazz 8069, Vancouver to Victoria
Feb. 14: Air Canada/Jazz 8239, Terrace to Vancouver
Feb. 18: Air Canada 106, Vancouver to Toronto
Feb. 20: Air Canada 251, Edmonton to Vancouver
Feb. 20: Air Canada/Air New Zealand 554/4605, Vancouver to Los Angeles
Feb. 20: WestJet 706, Vancouver to Toronto
Feb. 21: Flair 8101, Vancouver to Edmonton
Feb. 21: Air India 185, Delhi to Vancouver
Feb. 22: WestJet 112, Vancouver to Calgary
Anyone who was on any of the flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.
Travellers arriving in B.C. from other countries are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Canada also requires international travellers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board flights bound for Canada, and as of Feb. 22 they are required to spend their first three days of quarantine under supervision in a hotel.
None of those rules apply to domestic travellers, although health officials have been warning against non-essential domestic travel for months.
B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC's website.