11 LifeLabs locations temporarily closed in B.C. due to 'severe employee impacts'

Nearly a dozen LifeLabs locations in B.C. are temporarily closed as the spread of COVID-19 is impacting staffing.

The company said in an advisory Wednesday that 11 of its patient service centres were temporarily closing for at least two weeks because of "the spread of Omicron and related protocols which have resulted in severe employee impacts." Another five locations have adjusted their hours.

LifeLabs said it will monitor the situation over the next two weeks and provide updates as needed.

"This change was implemented to maintain consistent and reliable service for our customers and reduce increased pressure on our teams," a statement from LifeLabs said.

"To maintain service in the community, we will be re-deploying affected staff (from those sites) to nearby, central locations. Customers and health-care providers will be re-directed to those nearby locations."

Health-care facilities across B.C. are being impacted by staffing shortages and the province's top doctor warned earlier this month that businesses should prepare to have one third of their employees calling in sick at a time.

"We need to adapt businesses so we can operate at these reduced numbers," Dr. Bonnie Henry said in early January.

The following LifeLabs locations are temporarily closed:

180 Keefer St., Vancouver

943 West Broadway, Vancouver

888 West 8th Ave., Vancouver

1200 Lynn Valley Rd., North Vancouver

4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

6051 Gilbert Rd., Richmond

9639 137A St., Surrey

12195 Harris Rd., Pitt Meadows

321 Nicola St., Kamloops

650 Fort St., Victoria

1641 Hillside, Victoria

These locations have adjusted their hours. Details on those changes can be found on the LifeLab's website.