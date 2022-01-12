11 LifeLabs locations temporarily closed in B.C. due to 'severe employee impacts'
Nearly a dozen LifeLabs locations in B.C. are temporarily closed as the spread of COVID-19 is impacting staffing.
The company said in an advisory Wednesday that 11 of its patient service centres were temporarily closing for at least two weeks because of "the spread of Omicron and related protocols which have resulted in severe employee impacts." Another five locations have adjusted their hours.
LifeLabs said it will monitor the situation over the next two weeks and provide updates as needed.
"This change was implemented to maintain consistent and reliable service for our customers and reduce increased pressure on our teams," a statement from LifeLabs said.
"To maintain service in the community, we will be re-deploying affected staff (from those sites) to nearby, central locations. Customers and health-care providers will be re-directed to those nearby locations."
Health-care facilities across B.C. are being impacted by staffing shortages and the province's top doctor warned earlier this month that businesses should prepare to have one third of their employees calling in sick at a time.
"We need to adapt businesses so we can operate at these reduced numbers," Dr. Bonnie Henry said in early January.
The following LifeLabs locations are temporarily closed:
- 180 Keefer St., Vancouver
- 943 West Broadway, Vancouver
- 888 West 8th Ave., Vancouver
- 1200 Lynn Valley Rd., North Vancouver
- 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond
- 6051 Gilbert Rd., Richmond
- 9639 137A St., Surrey
- 12195 Harris Rd., Pitt Meadows
- 321 Nicola St., Kamloops
- 650 Fort St., Victoria
- 1641 Hillside, Victoria
These locations have adjusted their hours. Details on those changes can be found on the LifeLab's website.
- 2061 West 42nd Ave., Vancouver
- 1200 Burrard St., Vancouver
- 33498 Bevan Ave., Abbotsford
- 1590 Cedar Hill Cross Rd., Victoria
- 582 Goldstream, Victoria