11 Londoners recognized by Mayor for having 'bettered our community'

Mandi Fields typically likes to "shy away" from any sort of recognition for all the community work she does in London, Ont.

However, she did appreciate the call from London, Ont. mayor Ed Holder who named her one of the 2022 Distinguished Londoners on the annual New Year's Mayor's List.

"It's an honor and so many people in this community do such good work, so it's nice," says Fields, the Brand Partnerships Specialist at Bell Media.

Fields started Tampon Tuesday in 2009, and has a significant role in many other campaigns in London.

In 2021, she helped launch the Imagine Build Campaign to build accessible and affordable housing in partnership with Oneida Nation of the Thames.

"I'm so excited to be working alongside Chief Adrian Chris John, on this partnership," says Fields. "I do believe we have a collective awakening in our community, not just in London, but in Canada. Reconciliation is a journey for all Canadians. I'm excited that the Imagine Build will get a bit of recognition and people want to hopefully be a part of it and work with Oneida Nation of the Thames."

Each year London's mayor selects 11 Londoners for the annual New Year's Honour List which celebrates members of the community for their achievements.

“At a time in which we could all do with a little inspiration, along with examples of resilience, dedication, and perseverance, one need look no further than the Londoners recognized as part of this list,” Holder said in a news release.

“Each of them have bettered our community, while serving as brilliant role models during a very trying year. They remind all Londoners of what can be achieved when we dedicate ourselves to the pursuit of excellence with equal parts dignity, and grace. It is my sincere honour to celebrate these individuals by virtue of this recognition.”Mario Circelli was recognized for his contribution to London's music scene.

"It's a humbling honour because there's people on this list who are doing really serious work like accessibility, heritage, housing, and crime you know, those are real, serious kitchen table issues, and I'm just following my passion," says Circelli, the founding chair of the Forest City London Music Awards.

Circelli says the past two years have been difficult for many musicians with restrictions and cancellations like the planned New Year's Eve show at Victoria Park.

"There's a lot of musicians out there wondering why they do what they do? Or how they can manage to continue to do what they do? So the satisfaction for me is by honouring and supporting and encourage encouraging these musicians to continue to create the soundtrack of London, Ontario." Maggie Mac Neil was honoured in the sports category after a dominant 2021 season.

She was named female athlete of the Olympic Games after winning three medals, and this month broke world records en route to winning four gold medals at the FINA World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

“It is such an honour to be recognized, Mac Neil told CTV News Saturday. "I take such pride being from and representing London on the international stage. Especially during such a challenging year for the athletes, I hope we gave the community something to look forward to. We could feel their support all the way from Tokyo and we are so grateful!”

The 2022 honourees are:

Hayley Gardiner – Accessibility

Patricia Hoffer – Arts

Mario Circelli – Distinguished Londoner

Mike Evans – Distinguished Londoner

Mandi Fields – Distinguished Londoner

Joyce E. Larsh – Distinguished Londoner

Mary Anne Hodge – Environment

Dorothy Palmer – Heritage

Robert Sexsmith – Housing

Kait Symonds – Safety and Crime Prevention

Maggie Mac Neil – Sports

The Mayor of London’s annual Honour List began in 1976 with recognition of contributions to the Arts.

Since 1989, the additional categories of Diversity & Race Relations; The Environment; Heritage; Housing; Humanitarianism; Persons with Disabilities; Safety & Crime Prevention; Accessibility; Age Friendly and Sports have been added.

Recipients are named by city council on the recommendation of advisory committees or community organizations, through the city’s standing committees.

In 2019, City Council added a ‘Distinguished Londoner’ category, meant to recognize no more than four individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to community collaboration, or acts of good will by giving back to our City.