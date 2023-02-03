11 'malnourished and neglected' dogs seized from Sherwood Park home: RCMP

Eleven dogs have been seized from a Sherwood Park home, and an Edmonton man is facing charges.

On Jan. 28, Strathcona County Enforcement Services and Strathcona County RCMP responded to a report of an animal in distress.

When they arrived, they found 11 dogs that police say appeared to be malnourished and neglected.

All 11 dogs were seized and transported to the Edmonton Humane Society.

A 26-year-old Edmonton man was arrested, and police determined he was already on conditions not to own or be at a home with domestic animals.

He has been charged with 11 counts of causing animals unnecessary suffering and 12 counts of fail to comply.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Feb. 15.

The dogs are receiving veterinary care and will be put up for adoption.

The EHS says the dogs will go to foster homes while they work on getting to a healthy weight.

"Any time that we have cases of neglect it’s really heartbreaking. These ones were particularly malnourished, underweight, so it will take them some time on a special diet to come up to a healthy weight," said EHS CEO Liza Sunley.

"They’re all adult medium cross breeds, We’re not sure if some of them are from the same litter or not. We really don’t have a lot of history."

Anyone who wants to support the dogs, or any of the other animals rescued by EHS, can donate online.