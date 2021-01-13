The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 more deaths and 288 new COVID-19 cases.

Nine of the people who died were residents of long-term care and two were from the community.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 237 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 10,278 confirmed cases, including 7,229 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 2,812 cases are considered active.

There are 45 outbreaks in the region, including 21 at LTC and retirement homes, 19 at workplaces, two community outbreaks, two outbreaks at Windsor Regional Hospital and one school outbreak.

