11 more deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Sask.

Saskatchewan reported 11 more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Deaths were reported in the North East (four), Saskatoon (three), North West (two), Regina (one) and the Far North West (one).

Three hundred thirty-seven Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital – with 76 in intensive care.

The province has not yet reached the threshold for transferring patients to other health authorities, however, Saskatchewan is in talks with Ontario regarding the potential need to transfer patients out of the province in the future.

Saskatchewan reported 327 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with active cases at 4,423.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 439 or 36.4 per 100,000 people.

New cases are located in the Far North West (10), Far North East (23), North West (49), North Central (20), North East (15), Saskatoon (78), Central West (two), Central East (28), Regina (51), South West (six), South Central (eight) and South East (12) zones and 25 new cases have pending residence details.

The province reported 343 new recoveries.

Saskatchewan healthcare workers administered 2,825 more COVID-19 tests, and 4,305 more doses of vaccines.

There are 757,766 people in the province who are fully vaccinated – a 1,617 increase from Tuesday.