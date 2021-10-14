11 more Manitoba businesses fined for not following public health orders

The Manitoba government released its latest enforcement data for the week of Oct. 4 to Oct. 10.

During that period, 11 businesses received fines, 10 of which were for $5,000.

Six of the businesses were in Winnipeg and include:

· A M Food Fare located at 115 Maryland Street, received a $1,296 ticket;

· Chaise Café & Lounge, located at 271 Provencher Blvd., received a $5,000 ticket;

· Two locations of MORFIT Training Centre were fined $5,000 each and include the 234 Donald St. location and the 255 Tache Ave. location;

· Another $5,000 ticket was handed out to The Village Nightclub and Lounge at 206 Osborne St.; and

· Another ticket was given to Tuxedo Village Family Restaurant/Monstrosity Burger at 2090 Corydon Ave. again for $5,000.

Monstrosity Burger had previously been fined $40,000 for breaking health orders.

Every other business that received a fine in the province was for $5,000 and includes ABC Auto Service at 1510 18th St. N, in Brandon; Anytime Fitness at 344 Main St. in Selkirk; Benny's Astoria Pizzaria at 402 Station Rd. in Shoal Lake; Fitness Zone at 365 First Street in Steinbach; and Valley Bowling Inc. at 1765 Diamond Dr. in Winkler.

The province also handed out two other $1,296 tickets for various offences and 18 tickets worth $298 to people for not wearing masks in indoor public spaces.

Since April 9, 2020, the province has issued 2,217 tickets totalling $3,178,442.