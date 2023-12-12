11 N.S. animals rescued from 'unhealthy conditions': SPCA

The Nova Scotia SPCA says a Canso woman is facing charges after 11 animals were rescued from “unhealthy conditions” last month.

According to a Tuesday news release, the SPCA received a complaint of animals living in unsanitary conditions on Sept. 21. Officers allegedly found 10 dogs and one cat and, after non-compliance with an order, the animals were seized on Nov. 7.

Maureen Davis, 68, was charged with permitting 11 animals to be in distress, contrary to the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia. She appealed the seizure of the animals to the Nova Scotia Animal Welfare Appeal Board on Nov. 28, but the board found the seizure was reasonable.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28, 2024.

