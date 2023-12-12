11 N.S. animals rescued from 'unhealthy conditions': SPCA
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Sean Mott
The Nova Scotia SPCA says a Canso woman is facing charges after 11 animals were rescued from “unhealthy conditions” last month.
According to a Tuesday news release, the SPCA received a complaint of animals living in unsanitary conditions on Sept. 21. Officers allegedly found 10 dogs and one cat and, after non-compliance with an order, the animals were seized on Nov. 7.
Maureen Davis, 68, was charged with permitting 11 animals to be in distress, contrary to the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia. She appealed the seizure of the animals to the Nova Scotia Animal Welfare Appeal Board on Nov. 28, but the board found the seizure was reasonable.
Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Man sentenced to life, 15-year parole ineligibility in 2019 death of Windsor fatherGeri Greenwood was hopeful when she arrived at Superior Court Wednesday for the sentencing of Mustafa Al-Qaysi — who was convicted of second degree murder in the death of her grandson.
-
St. Thomas mayor and delegates visit Volkswagen battery plant in GermanyIt’s a milestone week for the future of the Volkswagen PowerCo Battery plant in St. Thomas.
-
City of Windsor rails against federal homelessness funding reductionWindsor city council is dealing with a “head-scratcher” after learning federal funding for homelessness initiatives will reduce by 75 per cent over the coming years.
-
'I'm super proud of us': Regina skating pair lands podium finish at Skate Canada ChallengeCaidence Derenisky and Raine Eberl placed third at the Skate Canada Challenge in Winnipeg earlier this month in the senior pairs category. The bronze medal marked their first podium finish at a Skate Canada Challenge event.
-
Taylor Swift challenge reaches local animal shelters in New BrunswickWednesday marks Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday and while she isn’t celebrating here in the Maritimes, her birthday is still being honoured in a big way with local animal shelters jumping on board to a new fundraising challenge inspired by the pop-star.
-
Six suspects in custody, two outstanding after Woodstock, Ont. kidnapping involving teen boySix suspects hailing from southern Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba are in custody while two suspects remain outstanding after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped in Woodstock and later abandoned in a field more than two months ago.
-
Report on medical school integration into P.E.I. health-care system draws concernsConstruction on the University of Prince Edward Island’s med school is well underway, but questions still remain about how to staff it.
-
Do you know this man? He’s wanted by London, Ont. police in connection to a downtown assaultThe suspect is described as White with a slim build, standing at about 5’6” with dark brown or black hair.
-
5 facts about Peel Region as Ontario drops plan to dissolve itHere are five things to know about Peel Region.