11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region for second straight day

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 11 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

The latest update brings the total number of confirmed cases of the disease to 18,302. Active cases dropped by 15 Tuesday, for a total of 108. There have been 17,901 recoveries in the region, along with 282 deaths.

Hospitalizations rose by one Tuesday to 17. Of those, 11 are receiving treatment in intensive care.

There are seven active outbreaks in the region.

Regional partners have administered a total of 744,536 COVID-19 vaccines to date. So far, 81.55 per cent of eligible residents 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 65.92 per cent are fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,529 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern to date.

Waterloo Region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,122 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

96 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,083 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

257 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

A total of 540,451 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the region to date.

Waterloo Region's positivity rate dropped to 1.7 per cent, down from 2.6 per cent last Friday.

The reproductive rate also dropped to 0.7, down from 0.8 last week.

Provincially, there were another 129 COVID-19 cases added Tuesday, along with five deaths.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases in Ontario now sits at 157, up slightly from 149 last week.

To date, there have been 549,576 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 538,860 recoveries and 9,321 deaths.

