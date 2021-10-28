11 new COVID-19 related deaths in Sask., 237 new cases
Saskatchewan reported 11 more COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, with 237 new cases.
More than one quarter, 27.4 per cent, of the new cases are 11 years old and younger.
Active cases in the province now sit at 2,398, with 268 recoveries.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 218 – 18.1 new cases per 100,000 residents.
There are 260 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, including 58 in intensive care.
Of the 260 patients, 185, 71.2 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.
Three more patients were transferred to Ontario Wednesday, for a total of 19 residents transferred out-of-province to date.
New cases are located in the Far North West (one), Far North East (11), North West (14), North Central (18), North East (five), Saskatoon (63), Central East (25), Regina (47), South West (seven), South Central (10), and South East (32) zones and four new cases have pending residence information.
Saskatchewan health-care workers administered 2,912 more COVID-19 tests and delivered 3,556 more dosed of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There are 787,823 Saskatchewan residents who are fully vaccinated, an increase of 2,446.
