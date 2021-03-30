11 new COVID-19 variant cases identified in Manitoba

The province announced another 11 new cases of variants of concern in Manitoba on Tuesday.

One case is in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, three are from the Southern Health Region and seven are in Winnipeg. They are all screened or sequenced cases.

Manitoba has had 250 variant of concern cases; 199 of the B.1.1.7 variant, 14 of the B.1.351 variant, and 37 cases have not been categorized.

The province said the numbers in Monday's bulletin in regards to the variants and the breakdown were incorrect due to a data processing error. It said it has been fixed and the information is now accurate.

Manitoba also added another 77 new cases, bringing the total to 34,052 since March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate is 4.3 per cent in Manitoba and 3.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg had the majority of the new cases with 43. The Northern Health Region had 27 cases, the Southern Health Region had five cases, and both the Prairie Mountain Health Region and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region had one case each.

There are currently 1,197 active cases and 31,921 people have recovered.

Manitoba has 64 people in hospital that are infectious with COVID-19, including 13 patients in intensive care. Another 86 people are listed as no longer infectious but still require care, including 18 people in ICU.

No new deaths were announced, keeping the death toll at 934.

On Monday, 1,163 tests were completed, bringing the total to 580,442 since February 2020.