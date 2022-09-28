11 new record highs set in Alberta Tuesday amid hot fall weather

Eleven new record highs were set in Alberta on Tuesday amid an unseasonably hot fall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Of the communities with new record highs, the warmest was High River, which saw temperatures climb to 28.5 C, breaking the previous record of 26.5 C set back in 1994.

Record high temperatures seen throughout the province on Sept. 27 include:

Breton

New record of 27 C

Old record of 26.1 C set in 2010

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Fort Chipewyan

New record of 25.2 C

Old record of 22.2 C set in 1976

Records in this area have been kept since 1883

Fort Mcmurray

New record of 27.2 C

Old record of 26.1 C set in 1967

Records in this area have been kept since 1908

Hendrickson Creek Area

New record of 24 C

Old record of 21.6 C set in 2012

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High Level

New record of 26.6 C

Old record of 26.1 C set in 1976

Records in this area have been kept since 1962

High River

New record of 28.5 C

Old record of 26.5 C set in 1994

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Highvale

New record of 27.4 C

Old record of 26.7 C set in 2010

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Jasper

New record of 27.7 C

Old record of 27.2 C set in 1967

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Peace River

New record of 26.2 C

Old record of 25.6 C set in 1918

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Red Earth Creek

New record of 26.9 C

Old record of 21.6 C set in 2004

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Waterton Park

New record of 26.7 C

Old record of 26.0 C set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

Three other communities in Alberta were close to setting records, but ended up tying the existing high temperature, including:

Esther

Tied record of 28.2 C set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1985

Strathmore

Tied record of 27.8 C set in 1957

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Taber Area

Tied record of 30.6 C set in 1957

Records in this area have been kept since 1947

The first day of fall was Sept. 22.