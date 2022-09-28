11 new record highs set in Alberta Tuesday amid hot fall weather
Eleven new record highs were set in Alberta on Tuesday amid an unseasonably hot fall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Of the communities with new record highs, the warmest was High River, which saw temperatures climb to 28.5 C, breaking the previous record of 26.5 C set back in 1994.
Record high temperatures seen throughout the province on Sept. 27 include:
Breton
- New record of 27 C
- Old record of 26.1 C set in 2010
- Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Fort Chipewyan
- New record of 25.2 C
- Old record of 22.2 C set in 1976
- Records in this area have been kept since 1883
Fort Mcmurray
- New record of 27.2 C
- Old record of 26.1 C set in 1967
- Records in this area have been kept since 1908
Hendrickson Creek Area
- New record of 24 C
- Old record of 21.6 C set in 2012
- Records in this area have been kept since 1995
High Level
- New record of 26.6 C
- Old record of 26.1 C set in 1976
- Records in this area have been kept since 1962
High River
- New record of 28.5 C
- Old record of 26.5 C set in 1994
- Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Highvale
- New record of 27.4 C
- Old record of 26.7 C set in 2010
- Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Jasper
- New record of 27.7 C
- Old record of 27.2 C set in 1967
- Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Peace River
- New record of 26.2 C
- Old record of 25.6 C set in 1918
- Records in this area have been kept since 1907
Red Earth Creek
- New record of 26.9 C
- Old record of 21.6 C set in 2004
- Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Waterton Park
- New record of 26.7 C
- Old record of 26.0 C set in 1991
- Records in this area have been kept since 1976
Three other communities in Alberta were close to setting records, but ended up tying the existing high temperature, including:
Esther
- Tied record of 28.2 C set in 2021
- Records in this area have been kept since 1985
Strathmore
- Tied record of 27.8 C set in 1957
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Taber Area
- Tied record of 30.6 C set in 1957
- Records in this area have been kept since 1947
The first day of fall was Sept. 22.