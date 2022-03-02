11 overdoses in 3 days reported in Kitchener

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy has issued an overdose alert, reporting that staff at the Kitchener Consumption & Treatment Services site responded to 11 overdoses between Sunday and Tuesday.

Many overdoses required multiple doses of naloxone, the group said in a tweet.

They also warned that substances may be stronger than expected or contain substance that cause unexpected reactions.

The group reminded people who use drugs to visit the Consumption & Treatment Services site at 150 Duke St. W. in Kitchener or use with someone they trust. Carrying naloxone is also important.