11 people arrested in shoplifting crackdown

The Windsor Police Service Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested 11 people and seized $4,500 in stolen merchandise during the latest crackdown on shoplifting.

Between July 26 and July 28, officers from the POP Unit teamed up with loss prevention teams at two department store locations in Windsor for a targeted operation aimed at thwarting retail theft.

Police say over $4,500 in stolen merchandise was recovered, and 11 people were arrested and charged with theft under $5,000. One suspect was additionally charged with breach of probation.

A 58-year-old man was also arrested for outstanding warrants for theft in addition to his current charge of under $5,000.

The specialized POP Unit was launched in 2018 to focus on sustained crime problems in neighbourhoods across the city.