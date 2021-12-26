11 people displaced after Christmas Day fire in Cambridge

Eleven people have been displaced in Cambridge after a townhouse fire on Christmas Day.

In a series of tweets, the Cambridge Fire Department said they were called to the home on Linden Drive Saturday night.

The occupants of the unit, as well as their neighbours in the adjacent units, escaped.

The fire department said only one person was hurt.

The Red Cross was called in to help the 11 people who were displaced.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

Linden Drive remains closed and the fire department is asking people to avoid the area.