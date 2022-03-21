11 senior homes, family housing facilities affected as provincial subsidy ends

The end to a provincial subsidy program will affect seniors and families at 11 facilities, according to the Ministry of Social Services.

Saskatchewan Housing Corporation entered into agreements with independently-owned facilities more than 30 years ago to help organizations pay their mortgages.

Under the contract, the facilities receive a subsidy from the government and provide subsidized rent to the tenants.

The agreements are coming to an end in 2024 as the mortgage matures.

The Ministry of Social Services declined to name the 11 organizations affected but said they are located across the province, and are a mix of facilities that house seniors and families.

CTV News confirmed Saskatoon’s McClure Place and LutherCare Communities were among those with subsidized housing contracts.

In an email to CTV News, LutherCare Communities said it will be “transitioning these housing communities to affordable housing.”