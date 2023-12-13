11 shootings reported in Windsor in 2023

Windsor police crime statistics show the number of reported shootings in the city has remained the same in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Officers have investigated 11 targeted shootings this year, which is the same as 2022. There were no fatal shootings in Windsor in 2023, compared to 2022.

Staff Sgt. Dave Tennent with the Major Crimes Unit tells AM800 a lot of the incidents are drug related.

"An altercation happens during a some sort of drug transaction and a firearm or a weapon is brandished, a firearm is discharged and someone gets hit. So when we say targeted, it's not random," he says.

The last shooting was on Dec. 2, at a home in the 200 block of Giles Boulevard West, where a 32-year-old male and 35-year-old female suffered gunshot wounds. A 20-year-old suspect was arrested on Dec. 9.

Tennent says once an investigation begins, police work quickly to gather a much information as possible to identify a suspect to make an arrest.

He explains that their investigations have been aided by the City of Windsor's Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) camera system, allowing officers to gather more information and provide images to the public to quickly.

"We have a great relationship with them. Within an hour we can get footage and they just send us a link. We're able to get those images out to the public and quickly identify suspects, vehicles and things like that," says Tennent.

With files from AM800 News.