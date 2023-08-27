11 things to do in Ottawa for free in September

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 11 things you can do for free in Ottawa during the month of September.

Northern Lights – Sound and Light Show

The Labour Day weekend is your final chance to see Northern Lights, the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.

"Learn about Canada’s great achievements and key milestones in its history through sound and light. If you’ve already seen the show, you’ll be delighted to discover 2 new segments that showcase significant Canadian anniversaries," Canadian Heritage says on its website.

The show begins at 9:30 p.m. in August and 9 p.m. on Sept. 1-4.

For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/sound-light-show.html.

Play free with the city of Ottawa

The city of Ottawa hosts several free drop-in activities for children and youth in Ottawa.

Every Saturday, there will be free drop-in swimming sessions for children and youth. View a list of recreation and community centres with pools on ottawa.ca.

From Sept. 15 to Dec. 23, the city's public and family skating sessions will be free for children and youth. View the list of facilities that offer skating on the city's website.

Capital Pop-Up Cinema

Capital Pop-Up Cinema hosts free movies under the stars on Friday nights in September.

Sept. 1 at Beechwood Cemetery – Empire Records

Sept. 8 at Churchill Seniors Recreation Centre – School of Rock

Sept. 15 on Sparks Street – Young Frankenstein

For more information, visit https://www.capitalpopupcinema.com/schedule.

National Arts Centre

The National Arts Centre hosts several free events in September, including;

Sept. 11 – Cross-Cultural Music Teaching: Music and Storytelling in the Classroom

Sept. 11-16 – Festive Evenings in Club SAW

Sept. 12 – Cross-Cultural Music Teaching: The Art of Inuit Music

Sept. 14-15 – Flash 7

For a list of all events, visit the National Arts Centre's website.

Museums

Museums in the national capital region offer free admission during the following periods in September.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block in September.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Rideau Hall

Take a tour of the historic mansion and expansive landscaped grounds at the official residence and workplace of the governor general.

Rideau Hall offers guided tours of the residence, while you can also explore the grounds. Guided tours are available daily.

Sept. 2 to 4 is Doors Open Rideau Hall, where you can discover the State rooms at your own pace and tour the greenhouses and gardens.

For more information, visit https://www.gg.ca/en/visit-us/rideau-hall/what-see-and-do.

Markets

Admission to markets and farmers' markets in Ottawa is free.

Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Carp Farmers Market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Log Farm Farmers Market every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road

613flea is at Lansdowne on Sept. 2 and Sept. 23

Spend time outdoors

There are many things to do in the Ottawa-Gatineau area outdoors.

The NCC's weekend bikedays continue through September.

Kichi Zibi Mikan – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and Labour Day

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and Labour Day

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street - Saturdays, Sundays and Labour Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also visit Gatineau Park to go for a hike, a bike ride or fall camping.

For more information on things to do in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park.

Ottawa Free Tours

Enjoy a free walking tour of downtown Ottawa with Ottawa Free Tours on weekends in September

The experts will guide you around the area to share the tales of the city.

The Capital City Tour visits the National War Memorial, Sparks Street, Parliament Hill and the ByWard Market.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawafreetour.com/capital-city-tour.