There were 11 tickets handed out for COVID-19 infractions in Waterloo Region over the holidays.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said the tickets were issued between Dec. 17 and 27.

Six tickets were handed out by City of Kitchener bylaw officers at two homes for exceeding gathering limits. Five of those tickets were issued at one house. Those tickets were all for $880.

Public health officials ticketed two restaurants $880 each for not following orders. Sushi Star was fined for exceeding capacity and Pizza Roma in Waterloo was fined for failing to have proper face coverings.

The City of Waterloo handed 168 Sushi a $880 fine for exceeding capacity.

There were also two tickets issued by Grand River Transit officials for people failing to wear a face covering. Those fines were $240 each.