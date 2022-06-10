11 tickets issued for vehicle noise in Windsor
The Windsor Police Service Traffic Unit is cracking down on noisy vehicles.
Over the last three days, police have handed out 11 tickets related to vehicle noise.
The Highway Traffic Act of Ontario states that a person having control of a vehicle shall not "make unreasonable noise, and a driver of any motor vehicle shall not permit any unreasonable amount of smoke to escape from their motor vehicle, nor shall such driver at any time cause the motor vehicle to make any unnecessary noise.”
The penalties under the HTA include fines of $110 upon conviction.
The traffic unit issued 67 tickets in total over the three-day period. Other offences included two stunt driving charges resulting in 30-day drivers license suspensions and 14-day vehicle impoundments.
