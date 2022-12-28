11 train cars derail along Highway 3 near Taber

A section of Highway 3 was reduced to single lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic on Wednesday as crews cleaned up after an early morning train derailment near the southern Alberta town of Taber.

RCMP officials confirm 11 train cars left the tracks at around midnight along the highway between Highway 36 and Range Road 162.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the derailment and Mounties say the spilled contents are not dangerous goods or hazardous. CTV News has not confirmed what was being hauled in the train cars.

As of 8 a.m., RCMP had not provided an estimated time for the reopening of all lanes of the highway.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation and Canadian Pacific railway police members were deployed to the scene.