11 train cars derail along Highway 3 near Taber
A section of Highway 3 was reduced to single lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic on Wednesday as crews cleaned up after an early morning train derailment near the southern Alberta town of Taber.
RCMP officials confirm 11 train cars left the tracks at around midnight along the highway between Highway 36 and Range Road 162.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the derailment and Mounties say the spilled contents are not dangerous goods or hazardous. CTV News has not confirmed what was being hauled in the train cars.
As of 8 a.m., RCMP had not provided an estimated time for the reopening of all lanes of the highway.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation and Canadian Pacific railway police members were deployed to the scene.
-
More than $140K worth of items stolen during Winnipeg break and entersA 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after more than $140,000 worth of items were stolen during several break-and-enters in the city over the last two months.
-
Severely injured woman dies in Lethbridge home, man arrestedA 59-year-old woman is dead and a 59-year-old man is in police custody following a Tuesday night police investigation at a Lethbridge home.
-
Saskatoon RCMP arrest youth for assault with weapon on Christmas EveA male youth is charged with assault with a weapon following a Christmas Eve clash outside a residence on Whitecap Dakota First Nation.
-
-
-
Canada Post halts deliveries in Sudbury and the Sault on WednesdayCanada Post has suspended delivery in Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday due to inclement weather and snow.
-
Calgary man faces impaired driving charges in Christmas Eve police pursuitA 51-year-old Calgary man faces several charges in connection with a Christmas Eve police pursuit spurred by suspected impaired driving.
-
Guelph woman arrested after calling policeA Guelph woman is facing an impaired driving charge after calling police to help her get a male out of her vehicle.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 19,000 tickets in six monthsThe new photo radar camera set up on St. Laurent Boulevard issued more than 19,000 speeding tickets in its first six months of operation.