11-year-old allegedly caught driving 150 km/h loses control of car during police pursuit

An 11-year-old who was allegedly caught driving 150 km/h on a "joy ride" in Ontario lost control of vehicle and crashed through a fence while being pursued by police, officials said.

According to Durham police, they received a call on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. about a possible impaired driver leaving a gas station.

Police said officers were making their way to the vehicle's registered address, in Brooklin, Ont., when they noticed a Hyundai travelling south on Anderson Street going approximately 150 km/h.

"The officer activated their emergency equipment and made a U-turn to attempt to stop the vehicle," Durham police said Monday. "A pursuit was initiated."

Police said the vehicle turned onto Fawcett Avenue before it lost control and went through a residential fence and into a backyard.

The vehicle then returned to the road and almost struck the responding officer head on, police said.

Officers @DRPSCWDiv responded to a possible impaired call last night which resulted in a joy ride by an 11-year-driver and his 12-year-old passenger. Luckily no injuries to everyone involved, lots of property damage to several fences and the Hyundai they took. pic.twitter.com/06MnE8AWdZ

Police said a second unit responded and the vehicle was pinned by the two responding officers back on Anderson Street.

The driver of the vehicle was an 11-year-old boy, who has been released into his mother’s custody, police said.

A 12-year-old passenger who was also in the vehicle has been released to his father.

No injuries were reported during the incident.