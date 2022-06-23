11-year-old boy injured in Red River Ex shooting: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a shooting at the Red River Exhibition grounds earlier this week that sent a 16-year-old to hospital also injured an 11-year-old boy.

The incident happened Monday night, when officers were called at around 7 p.m. to the 3900 block of Portage Avenue for reports of a shooting.

A 16-year-old male was found being tended to by medical services, and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said he was later upgraded to stable condition.

Officers said on Thursday they later became aware of a second victim that was hurt in the shooting.

An 11-year-old boy, who did not know either party involved in the shooting, was with his mother nearby when shots rang out.

Police say a round struck the victim in his lower body.

“As the area was in chaos, his mother got him to safety and immediately transported him to hospital. He was treated for a gunshot wound and the police were later notified,” the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Police have charged two 17-year-old males and a 15-year-old female in connection with the incident.

One of the 17-year-olds was charged with multiple firearm offences, as well as a count of aggravated assault, two counts of failing to comply with a sentence and two counts of failing to comply with the condition of a release order.

The 15-year-old female was also charged with aggravated assault and multiple firearm offences.

Both teens remain in custody.

The other 17-year-old was charged with aggravated assault. He was released on an undertaking.

The charges against them have not been proven in court.

MORE RESOURCES NEEDED ON FRONT LINES: COUNCILLOR

Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) said this is an incident she and others sadly anticipated.

“The violence that we’re seeing, I’m hearing from emergency rooms and more that they were very scared about this,” she said.

Rollins said with the level of gun violence in recent weeks, Winnipeg can be compared to American cities struggling with gun control.

“I’m not the only one to express concern that we really need resources on the front lines, not in investigative services,” she said.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Danton Unger