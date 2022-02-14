11-year-old girl hospitalized after snowmobile crash

An 11-year-old girl was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after a snowmobile crash in Wellesley Township over the weekend.

Police said the crash happened on Feb. 12 around 2:35 p.m. on a private property in the area of Boomer Line and Herrgott Road.

Police said a snowmobile was towing the girl on an innertube. The innertube left the path and hit a tree. The girl was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries, which police said weren’t life-threatening.

The 56-year-old man driving the snowmobile wasn’t injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

SNOWMOBILE SAFETY

John Osborne, vice president of the Fergus Elora Belwood Snowmobile Club, said many people have recently picked up snowmobiling. He said helmets are mandatory and need to be properly certified.

“You should always ride with someone, and if you do not ride with someone, let someone know what your trail is going to be,” he said.