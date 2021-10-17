11-year-old girl reported missing in Perth County found
Police have found a missing 11-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Perth County this weekend.
The OPP investigation was conducted with the help of both Toronto and Stratford police, according to a news release issued at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.
She had been last seen on Friday night and was reported missing on Saturday.
OPP said the case did not meet the specific criteria for an Amber Alert, which are issued if it's believe a child under 18 has been abducted, is in imminent danger and there are descriptions of the child or the abductor or a vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing, but officials say no further details will be released.
UPDATE: #PerthOPP, along with Stratford Police Service and Toronto Police Service, has located the missing 11-year-old from the @pertheast . The Perth County OPP would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance. The investigation is ongoing.^jj pic.twitter.com/6G3z5Pm8Gu— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 19, 2021
