11-year-old girl reported missing in Perth County found

Police have found a missing 11-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Perth County this weekend.

The OPP investigation was conducted with the help of both Toronto and Stratford police, according to a news release issued at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.

She had been last seen on Friday night and was reported missing on Saturday.

OPP said the case did not meet the specific criteria for an Amber Alert, which are issued if it's believe a child under 18 has been abducted, is in imminent danger and there are descriptions of the child or the abductor or a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials say no further details will be released.

