11-year-old girl sexually assaulted in St. Vital: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in St. Vital on Monday.

The incident began at around 5 p.m. in St. Vital’s Worthington neighbourhood when the girl returned to her apartment building after walking her dog.

Police allege an unknown male followed the girl into the building, where he approached her and touched her in a sexual manner. Officers said the suspect covered the girl’s mouth when she tried to scream for help.

The suspect fled the apartment, and the girl was able to make it to her suite safely. Police said she was not physically hurt and told her caregiver about what happened.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male in his teens, who was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and an orange beanie-style hat.

The police’s Child Abuse Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 204-986-3296.