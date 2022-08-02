Missing Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old found safe after Amber Alert

An 11-year-old girl missing from Stratford, Ont. has been found safe.

Around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Stratford police confirmed by phone the child has been found safe in Toronto.

An Amber Alert was issued around half an hour earlier at 5:37 p.m.

In a tweet, Stratford police said she was located with the assistance of Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.