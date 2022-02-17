11-year-old Orillia jeweller donates portion of proceeds to SickKids
An 11-year-old Orillia girl is using her business to give back to those in need.
Angela Campos owns Blue Bunny Beads and crafts hand-made jewelry out of beads. Twenty-five per cent of the proceeds from her sales go towards the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids).
Born with a heart condition, Campos wanted to give back to the hospital that cared for her.
"It makes me so proud to know that she's giving back to the very people who saved her," says Patricia Campos, Angela's mother.
The idea for the business began when Campos received a beading kit for her birthday, marvelling at the jewelry she created herself.
"When I actually first made my first real bracelet with rock, real natural beads, I was like, 'did I make this?'" she says. "This is something I would see in a jewelry store."
The jewelry is crafted out of natural gemstone beads said to heal the mind, body and spirit.
"I feel very creative when I do it," Campos says. "I feel like I could just do anything when I'm making them, I'm in my own world, and I can just put anything together," she adds.
More information can be found on Blue Bunny Beads Facebook page.
