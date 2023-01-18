11-year-old seriously injured in North Bay crash involving accused impaired driver

A 40-year-old northern Ontario resident accused of impaired driving is facing charges following a Highway 17 crash involving several vehicles in North Bay, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the Highway 17/17B intersection at 7:55 p.m. Jan. 14, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday.

"An 11-year-old passenger was transported to an area hospital by (emergency medical service) with serious injuries," OPP said.

"A driver was arrested at the scene for impaired driving and transported to the North Bay OPP Detachment for further testing."

The accused, a Sturgeon Falls woman, is charged with operation causing bodily harm and impaired driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80+.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in North Bay on Feb. 14.

The charges have not been proven in court.