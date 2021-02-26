A Calgary man has been sentenced to 11 years behind bars after attempting to smuggle 50 kg of methamphetamines across the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta in 2018.

Asif Mir, 42, was handed the 11-year sentence on Friday after his July 2018 arrest for possession for the purpose of trafficking and importing a controlled substance.

The judge said he was troubled by gaps and inconsistencies in Mir's testimony where he testified that he was not aware of the drugs and did not make an agreement to smuggle them across the border.

33 bags of meth were hidden in a box and duffel bag and uncovered during a search of the semi-truck Mir was driving.

Mir will also be prohibited from owning guns for 10 years.

The drug bust was the largest meth seizure at the Coutts border crossing at the time—a record which was broken by a December 2020 bust which recovered 228 kg of meth.