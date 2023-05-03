$110,000 drop in average home sales price in Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
The average home sales price and number of sales dropped again in Windsor-Essex.
The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors report says average home sales decreased 16.10 per cent in April, compared to the same month year ago.
It was a year-over-year drop of $110,698.
There was also a 24.13 per cent decrease in home sales in April, with 459 homes sold compared to 605 homes in April of 2022.
There were 860 new listings last month, which is a 20.66 per cent decline compared to 1,084 listed in April of 2022.
The average sales price in April was $576,654. The average sale price was $687,352 during the same time a year ago.
